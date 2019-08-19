Triple Threat riders gear up for grueling on and off road competition

WICHITA FALL (KFDX/KJTL) — “Triple Threat is probably the most rewarding, fun, but exhausting weekend in Wichita Falls,” Triple Threat Rider John Fritzsch said.

Those are the words of a nine-year Triple Threat veteran. In a series of 3 events, the Hotter’N Hell Hundred Triple Threat starts on Friday with the Wee-Chi-Tah mountain bike race, one-hundred miles on the road bike Saturday, then wrapping up Sunday morning with a half marathon run on the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail. And Fritzsch said having the right gear for these events will help you make it to that finish line.

“This one’s called a hard-tail. It doesn’t have a shock in back but it has a really good shock in front. You’re gonna have to have that, it’s a lot of jolting out there. This is another tail mountain back, it has shock, a big suspension in back as well as in front. But that’s the one I ride now it’s just cause I’m getting older, it’s just a little easier on the body. But those are two options you’d really wanna have one of those two to complete the mountain bike event on Friday,” Fritzsch said.

Those like Fritzsch said anyone can do this event, so long as you stay hydrated, fuel your body with the right foods, and start training as soon as possible. Sherry Potts has competed in the Triple Threat the last three years, even placing first overall in the mountain bike race last year. She said after the first year of completing the difficult trek, she looks to feel that sense of accomplishment again and again.

“It’s overwhelming, there’s um, it changed me. It made me think I could do some things that I never thought I could do before. If you train your body and you really put in some effort into this and you accomplish it, it changes you forever. Then you gotta do it again,” Potts said.

Those that complete the Triple Threat are rewarded a one-of-a-kind wooden trophy straight from the Wee-Chi-Tah Trail as proof of their accomplishment.