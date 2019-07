A truck driver from Canada escaped serious injuries after a semi overturns early Tuesday morning near Electra.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) A truck driver from Canada escaped serious injuries after a semi overturns early Tuesday morning near Electra.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on highway 287 near the six mile cutoff.

Traffic was slowed as DPS and Wichita County Sheriff’s deputies redirected drivers around the semi on the exit ramp.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.