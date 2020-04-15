1  of  2
Breaking News
One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche Co., total now 52 First confirmed COVID-19 case in Wilbarger Co.
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Trump halts W.H.O. funding

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News)  President Trump announced Tuesday he is cutting off millions in funding to the World Health Organization, blaming the agency for making the coronavirus crisis worse. 
 
Mr. Trump claims the W.H.O. did not warn early enough about COVID-19 “…severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.” 

“The W.H.O. failed in this basic duty and must be held accountable,” Mr. Trump said.
 
Critics accuse him of passing the buck. 
 
The U.S. provides 15 percent of the W.H.O.’s budget, nearly $60 million, plus more for special projects. 
 
Meanwhile, the president is now pushing a phased-in approach for reopening the county, with different dates for each state, backing off his claim of “total authority” to lift shelter-in-place orders and social distancing guidelines. 
 
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2REBgPz

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News