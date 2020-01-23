Trump on trial: House managers focus on winning over moderate Republicans

(NBC News) — House impeachment managers turned their focus to President Trump’s “perfect” phone call with Ukraine’s president as they continued to make their case for his removal Wednesday.

“He personally asked a foreign government to investigate his opponent,” House impeachment manager Adam Schiff noted.

“In a perfect call, the President would not solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election,” manager Hakeem Jeffries added.

House managers are leaning heavily on prior witness testimony to prove that President Trump withheld foreign aid for a political favor.

They’re focusing their arguments on a handful of moderate Republicans.

“I am very hopeful that what happened tonight will move the public, and they will move some Republican senators in our direction,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward.

President Trump’s legal team eager will start presenting their case this weekend.

