Trump plays up personal connection to Ground Zero

News
Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump welcomes first responders before signing H.R. 1327, an act ensuring that a victims’ compensation fund related to the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, July 29, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump emphasized his personal connections to the World Trade Center site as he signed legislation Monday to ensure the Sept. 11 victims’ compensation fund never runs out of money.

Trump said: “I was down there also, but I’m not considering myself a first responder.”

Trump praised the first responders as “selfless patriots,” adding: “I grew up with them so I can tell you that’s absolutely true. It’s always nice to really know your subject.”

News accounts from days after 9/11 include references to Trump giving high-fives to police officers and volunteers on their way to the site. But some past Trump’s statements about his 9/11 experiences cannot be verified, including claims he sent construction crews to help and that he had “hundreds” of friends die at Ground Zero.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Cutest Pet Contest
Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Texoma Country Morning
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News