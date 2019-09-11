Trump promises swift Bolton replacement

News
Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — President Trump says he plans to name a new national security adviser within the next week following the departure of John Bolton.

The White House reportedly has a short list of contenders that includes former Deputy National Security Advisor Rick Waddell, Brian Hook, the Special Representative to Iran,
Keith Kellogg, the vice president’s national security advisor, former Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert and U.S Ambassador to Germany Ric Grendel.

“I think the litmus test should be someone who shares the President’s vision, who doesn’t have a separate agenda,” says Senator Rand Paul.

Bolton did not. He and Mr. Trump clashed over North Korea, Iran and the president’s now-defunct plan to hold peace talks with the Taliban at Camp David. Bolton was against it.

President Trump says they “disagreed strongly” and he asked for Bolton’s resignation. Bolton, meanwhile, says he offered his resignation the previous day, prior to the President’s announcement.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-11-19"

Remembering 911

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering 911"

Peloton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peloton"

Rembembering 9/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rembembering 9/11"

Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Hospital officials raise awareness for National Suicide Prevention Day"

Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: River Bend Nature Center"

What The Tech: new iPhones and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: new iPhones and more"

Squirrel Smells Flower

Thumbnail for the video titled "Squirrel Smells Flower"

High Risk Pregnancies: HY

Thumbnail for the video titled "High Risk Pregnancies: HY"

Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local business putting a kick in some Texoma student's step"

No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election

Thumbnail for the video titled "No Campaign speaks out on Texas Education Agency potentially nullifying WFISD Tax Ratification Election"

City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "City leaders, residents get another chance to voice concerns before property tax rate vote"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News