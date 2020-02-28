Trump pushes back on coronavirus criticism

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — President Trump is pushing back on criticism his administration is not doing enough to fight coronavirus.

“If we were doing a bad job we should also be criticized, but we have done an incredible job, we’re going to continue, it’s going to disappear,” Mr. Trump said Thursday.

Meanwhile, the stock market is in coronavirus crash mode, with the Dow Industrial Average having its worst week since the 2008 financial crisis.

“It’s in response to the uncertainties around how deeply the global economy will be affected by the spread of the coronavirus, whether or not that will slow down U.S. economic growth and cut into U.S. corporate profits,” explains CNBC’s Ron Insana.

The first “community spread” case of the disease has been confirmed in California.

Health officials are in detective mode there, tracing the contacts of a woman who came down with the virus despite not traveling internationally or coming into contact with a known patient.

She wasn’t tested for several days because she didn’t fit federal criteria.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/382IguU