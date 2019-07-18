Trump says U.S. Navy ship shot down Iranian drone

President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a U.S. Navy ship shot down an Iranian drone over the Strait of Hormuz — the latest in a series of tense incidents between the U.S. and Tehran.

Trump told reporters at the White House Thursday that the U.S.S. Boxer, an amphibious assault ship, “took defensive action” against an Iranian drone that had “closed into a near distance” and ignored “multiple calls to stand down.”

“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions against vessels operating in international waters,” Trump said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard forces seized a foreign oil tanker after accusing 12 crew members of smuggling oil, state TV reported Thursday. Just weeks ago, Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. drone that the White House said was flying over international waters.



