President Donald Trump signs an executive order to increase sanctions on Iran, in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (KFDX/KJTL)

President Donald Trump signs order targeting Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and associates with additional financial sanctions.

President Trump said the sanctions were in response to the shooting down of a US drone and “many other things”

President Trump went on to say that they would “continue to increase pressure on Tehran. Never can Iran have a nuclear weapon.”