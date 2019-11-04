TSA, DPS joins Oklahoma Gov. to host REAL ID briefing

OKLA. (KFDX/KJTL)— Starting Oct. 1, 2020, passengers will need a REAL ID or another acceptable form of ID to board a commercial flight at all U.S. airports. 

Attendees can learn the status and requirements for the REAL ID in Oklahoma. There will be two meetings, one in Oklahoma City, and the other in Tulsa.

The Oklahoma informational meeting will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 12:00 p.m. at the Will Rogers World Airport (OKC) Osage Room – Ticketing Level near the Delta Ticket Counter.

The Tulsa informational meeting will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 3:30 pm at the Tulsa International Airport (TUL) Security Screening Checkpoint.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt will be at the Oklahoma City briefing, and DPS and TSA officials will be in attendance at both informational meetings.

Oklahoma residents can begin getting a REAL ID in advance of the Oct. 1, 2020 deadline.

