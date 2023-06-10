WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—After several weeks of wet weather, we now will enter a “drying out” period due to a lack of mechanisms in the atmosphere that will aid in any significant chance for any impactful rain chances. A weak cold front will push through the area Sunday into Monday. By late Monday, a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms will most likely be the best chance of any precipitation for the coming workweek.

Sunny and hot conditions will be the general forecast for the upcoming week and weekend with highs reaching into the triple digits by late week and overnight lows hovering close to 70 degrees.