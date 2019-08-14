TV prank gets mixed reception

VIRGINIA (WWBT) — At least 60 people in Henrico, Virginia woke up Sunday to an odd surprise on their front lawns: old-school television sets.

“It was a guy dressed in a jumpsuit with a TV for a head. It’s the weirdest thing. He squats down, puts the TV there and walks off. It’s really weird,” said Adrian Garner, reviewing the home security footage which caught one of the masked suspects.

“My first reaction was, ‘Did we order this?’ Not in an Amazon box, it was just kind of strange,” Garner added.

And his house wasn’t the only house hit.

On Sunday morning, Henrico County police circled Bosworth Drive, picking up the old television sets from residents.

“We have a team of officers out here working together, collecting the TVs. We’re upwards of 60 TVs so far,” said Lt. Matt Pecka of Henrico Police Division.

