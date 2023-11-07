WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — District 3 encompasses businesses and families north of Southwest Parkway.

The chair holds two foes battling for the seat, incumbent Jeff Browning and Cathy Dodson.

Jeff Browning is a native Wichitan who built his life and career within the city. He looks to serve his third and final term as City Councilor to continue the forward progress he started.

One of the major things he wants to finish is the revitalization of neighborhoods to ensure businesses continue to embrace Wichita Falls as their home.

“There’s a lot of neighborhoods in this town that are just going down, and I think we have got to start going after them and saying, look, this, we’re going to do and keep our money because we’re not gonna get any business in or new people coming in this town if we don’t take care of our own town,” said Jeff Browning.

Cathy Dodson is not a native of Wichita Falls but embraced the city as her own when she moved here in ’79. After a career in real estate, she became heavily involved in the community.

She became interested in running for city council when she noticed happenings in her community that she was not fond of. If elected to council, her main focus would be on water.

“Our cause of water retention, that’s very important to me,” said Cathy Dodson. “There was a time that we were paying the highest water rates in Texas. In fact, we were 30% above the national average. That’s very important to make. People have to be able to survive around here.”