1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Two Cedar Park students hit while walking, biking in school zones

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR Park, Texas (KXAN) — Cedar Park Police are warning drivers to use extra caution in school zones after two students were struck and injured within the past two days near their high schools.

On Monday at Vista Ridge High School, an adult struck a student-cyclist trying to cross the street. Then Tuesday morning, a different driver collided with a student-pedestrian who had the right-of-way on a crosswalk.

The mother of the student hit on Tuesday said her son received treatment at Dell Children’s Medical Center for a fractured pelvis and sprained wrist.

The police are using these two incidents to make precautionary statements to their community.

“When you are near a school, no matter what time of day it is, please use extra caution, please put your cell phone down, please keep your eyes on the road and please look out for kids,” said Officer Rodney Wilk with Cedar Park Police’s Traffic and Enforcement Division. Wilk released the PSA in a tweet sent out Tuesday morning.

If you’re keeping your eyes on the road, the school zones are hard to miss.

“You’ll see students. You’ll see flashing lights. And you’ll also see police officers monitoring those zones to ensure the safety of the kids,” said Sergeant Jessie Campbell with the Cedar Park Police. “But it only takes a second to veer off and create an accident.”

While the two kids are in stable condition, the students KXAN spoke to say they see erratic and dangerous driving in the school zones every day.

“Usually when I see a car coming, I’ll just stop or I just run to the other side,” said Kayla Chu, a junior at Cedar Park High School who walks with her sister every day.

“I always have one ear bud in, one ear bud out and I always have a sixth sense if there is a car coming,” said Santiago Martinez-Martinez, a freshman at Cedar Park High who rides his bike to class every day.

Click here to read more from KXAN.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"

Brite Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brite Ranch"

13th district court candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th district court candidates"

Birthdays 10-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-3-19"

salvage yard accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "salvage yard accident"

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News