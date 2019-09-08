Two downtown businesses share beer bond on National Beer Lover’s Day

Today is National Beer Lover’s Day and owners of Highlander Public House and Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall said having events and local tap options helps make sure downtown Wichita Falls continues growing.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The taps at two local downtown businesses are flowing.

Highlander is hosting a pint day celebration Saturday in honor of National Beer Lover’s Day.

“Come in and order a pint of beer and you get it in a random pint glass,” Highlander Public House owner & Executive Chef Erik Scott said. “It could be anything from a superhero to a movie to a Miller Lite to a Shiner Bock to a little brewery somewhere I picked up and you’ll get to keep the glass, or not, it’s up to you.”

A couple of blocks away, Half Pint Taproom isn’t hosting a Beer Lover’s Day event, but one of the owners said they are always focused on offering Texas and local beer on tap.

“We have a very wide range of beers, we source out beers that a lot of people can’t get, we try to be different, constantly rotating our taps,” Half Pint Taproom & Restoration Hall co-owner Eric Antill said.

Both business owners believe downtown Wichita Falls is a great place to be.

“Past the Highlander, just come down here, check out what we’ve got going on and you know there’s lots of stuff to do downtown and I don’t think people partake as much as they should,” Scott said.

“It’s become a destination, I think once you come down here there’s plenty of things to do, there’s great places to eat and drink down here, there’s live music, the farmer’s market, I think there’s a lot of things still to come,” Antill said.

Possibly more things still to come, but relationships among local downtown businesses are here already.

“Every weekend we’re trying to do something fun to get people down here, along with other businesses, I mean there’s lots of people that are trying to really ramp up downtown and make it the place to go,” Scott said.

“Everybody wants as many doors open downtown as possible, I think everybody’s working together, a lot of people collab on events,” Antill said.

A national day for beer-lovers to come together, and local places for them to do so.

You can check out future events for Highlander here, and Half Pint here.