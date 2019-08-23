Two drug dealers arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On August 21, 2019, investigators with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office arrested two dangerous drug dealers in Wichita Falls.

The investigators had received reliable information from a confidential informant that Jason Matthew McWhorter and Ashley Lorraine Donathan were trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine into Wichita Falls from the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

During a traffic stop on Wednesday with McWhorter in the driver’s seat and Donathan as the sole passenger DA investigators had the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed that McWhorter and Donathan were in possession of two loaded firearms and approximately one pound of suspected methamphetamine.

Both McWhorter and Donathan are convicted felons, making possession of a firearm a felony offense.

McWhorter and Donathan each acknowledged to DA investigators they had been traveling to the Dallas-Fort Worth area daily for the past three weeks to haul large amounts of meth into Wichita Falls to sell.

