WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are investigating a Friday morning injury accident that happened near Iowa Park Road on Sheppard Access Road.

According to WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper, shortly before 1 a.m., officers responded to the intersection for an accident.

They found a Ford F-150 pickup that failed to stop at a stop sign while driving south on Sheppard Access Road, striking a concrete divider. Two males were ejected from the pickup. A third was found inside the truck.

A witness said they saw a female get out of the truck, and AMR medics also said they saw a woman on-scene, but told police she left before officers got there. All three victims were taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries requiring surgery.

Eipper said police suspect alcohol played a part in the accident. No arrests were made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone that has information about this investigation to call the WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number at 940-720-5000.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.