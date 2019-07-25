Two escape Arthur Street fire without injuries

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 20 fire personnel responded to a fire on Arthur Street just after 6 p.m. Wednesday where two people were inside the burning house.

According to the Wichita Falls Fire Department Jared Burchett, the fire started at the back of the house and burned the outside and into the attic and two individuals were inside the house but were able to get themselves out.

Officials responded to a single-structure fire in the 2000 block of Arthur Street.

It took officials about 45 minutes to contain the fire, and no injuries were reported.

