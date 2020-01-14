Two guilty in multi-million dollar book thefts

Breaking News
PITTSBURGH (WPXI) — Two men have pleaded guilty to a multi-million dollar theft of rare books and items from Pittsburgh’s Carnegie Library.

Former Chief Archivist for the Oliver Room, Greg Piore, and Caliban book shop owner, John Schulman, were in court on Monday where they pleaded to reduced charges in the case that prosecutors said spanned more than two decades.

