Two in custody after Kansas City parade chase

KANSAS CITY (KSHB/NBC News) — Two people were taken into custody Wednesday after a car entered the closed parade route ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration and led police on a high-speed chase.

Police said the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade route was “100 percent secure” after the brief chase.

The incident began shortly before 8:15 a.m. when the vehicle drove through a barrier on the north side of the parade route in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Sgt. Jake Becchina said all officers along the route were alerted, and several vehicles were in pursuit “very quickly.”

