Two in hospital following Lawton LATS bus accident

LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Two people are in the hospital following an injury accident on Thursday afternoon in Lawton.

Lawton PD Public Information Officer Sgt. Timothy Jenkins, officers responded to the Sheridan and Oak Avenue about 5:30 p.m.

Officials said a silver Sedan and the LATS bus were southbound on Sheridan Road.

As the LATS bus stopped to pick up passengers, the driver of the Sedan was unable to stop in time and rear-ended the bus.

Officials took the drivers of both the LATS and the Sedan to the hospital for treatment for injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.