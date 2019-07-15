Two injured after truck goes off bridge, lands in creek

Comanche County (KFDX/KJTL) – Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.



It happened at 2:08 p.m. on Meers Porter-Hill Road, about 3 miles northwest of Sterling, Oklahoma.



A F-350 pickup hit a bridge support before going over the side.



The vehicle apparently rolled over, struck a fence and ultimately landed in a creek.



The driver, Charles J. Hale, 41, of Sterling was take to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in serious condition.



According to OHP officials, Hale was not wearing his seatbelt.



Passenger Alicia N. Harrel, 38, of Fletcher was admitted in fair condition.



OHP officials suspect the driver had been drinking alcohol.



It’s unclear whether his blood alcohol level was tested or whether any charged are expected to be filed.

The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is still pending.