WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita falls Police are investigating the scene of a double shooting on Welch Street.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 9 p.m., Thursday, police responded to a check welfare and a shots fired call. Emergency medics and First Responders rushed to the scene while police secured the area.

Our crew on-scene said they saw one person transported to the hospital and one deceased person. No victim information is available at this time.

