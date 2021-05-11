Two law enforcement officers killed in officer-involved shooting in Concho County

EDEN, Texas (Conchovalleyhomepage.com) — We have received reports of two law enforcement officers being killed in an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

According to police, the suspect led officers on a short chase and then barricaded himself in a building in Eden.

After a standoff and gunshots, two law enforcement officers were dead and another victim was injured and rushed to Shannon Medical Center for treatment. The condition of that additional victim is unknown at this time.

Officers also say the suspect has been arrested. His motive is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will have more information as it becomes available.