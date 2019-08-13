Two local organizations help WF students gear up for school

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It is time for teachers, students, and administration to head back to school.

Folks dropped by Maniac’s Mansion in Downtown WF to celebrate the end of summer with free arcade games and giving.

Cellular Sales teamed up with Maniac’s Mansion to kick off the start of school.

After weeks of collecting school supplies for City View Elementary, Cellular Sales is ready to present the donations.

Those who stopped by for free fun were also encouraged to donate money.

Cellular Sales Regional Manager, Elizabeth Quan believes gathering these supplies is especially important in Wichita Falls.

“What we’ve learned is that a lot of times in the community, the only families that get support are the families that are on free and reduced lunches and so if your family is anything like mine or like most of the town, we’re right above that and so families that are right above that that don’t qualify for free and reduced lunches don’t get support,” Quan said.

The donations will go directly to teachers and the principal so they can decide who to pass the supplies along to.

Cellular Sales is still collecting donations, you can drop those off at the store inside Sikes Senter mall.