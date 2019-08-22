Two local Special Olympians to ride in HHH race events

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past four years, two Special Olympians from City View have been competing in the grueling rides and are looking forward to doing the same on Saturday.

Charles and Elizabeth Bardin are 14-year-old twins and are homeschooled.

Both are coached by their father Nathan who says for them, it’s not just an endurance ride but a competition.

“You’re bonding on two different atmospheres, one as their coach then as their parent. And it can be a little bit different because you know what they can do and when they try to ‘oh I can’t do this’ well yeah you can because you’ve done it before, this ain’t nothing new, let’s get it going and get it done,” Special Olympics Coach and parent Nathan Bardin.

Charles will be riding in the 25k, which he finished in under two hours last year.

Elizabeth will be riding in the 10k.

Their dad says if they both beat their times from last year, they’ll move up to the longer race.