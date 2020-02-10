Two missing children safe after mother’s murder prompted Amber Alert

DALLAS (NBC5) — Two Dallas children who were reported missing are safe and unharmed hours after their mother’s murder prompted an Amber Alert, police said.

A Dallas police sergeant confirmed to NBC 5 the mother of the children, identified as 26-year-old Latiffiney Rodger, was found murdered after officers conducted a welfare check at her home at the Halston Apartments, located on the 8800 block of Ferguson Road, on Sunday night.

The man wanted in connection with their disappearance, 33-year-old Johnnie Ray Palmore, is in custody and hospitalized with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is in critical condition, Mitchell said.

The children are one and seven years old.

