Two more suspects arrested in connection with Comanche Co. man’s disappearance

(KFDX/KJTL) — Two more suspects in the apparent murder of a Lawton man who went missing in June are now in Comanche County detention center with multiple charges, and a third suspect in the case is jailed in Cotton County.

Adrian Christopher Stallworth is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy, desecration of a human corpse and unlawful removal of a body.

Cody Ryan Bates is charged with conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon, desecration of a human corpse and unlawful removal of a body and burglary.

We are waiting for details on Dusty Abel’s charges, he has been reportedly booked in the Cotton County jail.

Ryan Dean Jones was previously charged with accessory to a felony.

They are all charged in connection to the alleged killing of Byard “Dakota” Moore, 22, who was reported missing June 16.

Thursday, August 8, Lawton police announced the discovery of a body, at last report authorities were awaiting DNA confirmation that the body is of Moore.

However, an affidavit alleges Moore was killed in Jones home and his body was placed in a homemade box and burned.

Authorities say he was beaten, tied up, and a plastic bag placed over his face until he suffocated.

Then his body was placed in the box Jones allegedly built and driven southwest of Lawton and burned in a pit.