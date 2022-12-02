AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two North Texas cities have been named among the best “Christmas Towns” in the state.

Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.

Grapevine and Grand Prairie both appear on the list.

Other cities listed in the top 10 include San Antonio, Galveston and College Station.

Grapevine is the Christmas Capital of Texas due to all the events and decorations that fill the city during November, December, and January.

Visitors to Grapevine can take in everything the Gaylord Texan Resort has to offer from their huge ICE! event to Christmas decorations.

There is also the North Pole Express train ride, Christmas movies, and an ice skating rink.

Grand Prairie brings you the joy of Christmas without having to leave your car.

Prairie Lights runs from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. It features four million lights along a two-mile path. There is also a Holiday Village where you can exit your vehicle and experience more Christmas magic.