Two of Texas’ Most Wanted captured

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) – Two of the most wanted men in the state of Texas, one sex offender and one fugitive, have been captured.

Melvin Carl Schrader, 49, is a wanted sex offender who was arrested on Aug. 19 in Waco. Cesar Rene Ortiz, 45, is a wanted fugitive who was arrested on Aug. 13 in Edinburg.

Special Agents from the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigations Division worked off investigative information and arrested Schrader at a Waco apartment complex.

Schrader had been wanted since April 2018 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements after absconding from his last known address in Bellmead. His criminal history includes a conviction of indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident with a three-year-old girl in McLennan County. For more information, you can see his captured bulletin.

Ortiz was captured by DPS Special Agents working off investigative information. He is affiliated with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood gang, and was found at a house in Edinburg. The Texas Highway Patrol and Edinburg Police Department provided assistance in his arrest.

Ortiz was wanted by law enforcement since March for violating his parole after fleeing from his last known address in Edinburg. Ortiz is a violent offender with a history of aggravated assault, burglary, drug, and weapon charges. For more information, you can see his captured bulletin.

So far in 2019, DPS and other agencies have arrested 18 Texas Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine sex offenders and seven gang members. In all, $25,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

Source: Texas Department of Public Safety