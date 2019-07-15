Two taken to hospital after crash

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) Two people are hospitalized after a pick-up veered off the road in Comanche County Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Meers Porter-Hill Road about three miles north west of Sterling, Oklahoma.

The F-350 went off the side of a bridge rolling over before striking a fence and ultimately landing in a creek.

The driver, Charles J. Hale, 41, of Sterling was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

OHP officials said he was not wearing his seatbelt.

Passenger Alicia N. Harrel, 38, of Fletcher, Oklahoma was admitted in fair condition.

OHP offcials said they suspect Hale had been drinking alcohol.

It’s unclear whether his blood alcohol level was tested and whether any charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation into the exact cause of the crash is still pending.