Breaking News
The Latest: Fields gets life plus 419 years on state charges

Two taken to hospital after driver fell asleep at the wheel

News
Posted: / Updated:
police lights car crash_1516840344638.JPG.jpg

JACKSON COUNTY, OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) Two people were sent to the hospital after Oklahoma officials said the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

It happened Sunday, July 14, just after 4:30 p.m. on US 283 about two miles south of Altus, Oklahoma in Jackson County.

OHP said Maria Ana Madrigales, 49, of Vernon, fell asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, hit an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn before ending up on the passenger side.

Officials said Madrigales was taken to the Jackson County Memorial Hospital with head and trunk internal injuries.

Her passenger, Leonardo Perez, 26, was also taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital before being flown by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News