Two taken to hospital after driver fell asleep at the wheel

JACKSON COUNTY, OKLAHOMA (KFDX/KJTL) Two people were sent to the hospital after Oklahoma officials said the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

It happened Sunday, July 14, just after 4:30 p.m. on US 283 about two miles south of Altus, Oklahoma in Jackson County.

OHP said Maria Ana Madrigales, 49, of Vernon, fell asleep while driving, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway, hit an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn before ending up on the passenger side.

Officials said Madrigales was taken to the Jackson County Memorial Hospital with head and trunk internal injuries.

Her passenger, Leonardo Perez, 26, was also taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital before being flown by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center.