Two Tulsa Police Officers shot overnight suspect still at large

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The search is on Monday morning for an armed and dangerous man who police said shot two Oklahoma Police officers overnight.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday June 29, 2020 in Tulsa when Tulsa Police officers pulled over David Ware.

Police said during the traffic stop a scuffle ensued and Ware shot the two officers multiple times and ran away.

Both officers are hospitalized and currently in critical condition. Police are urging anyone who lives in the area of the shooting to stay inside and lock their doors.