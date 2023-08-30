WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Two local women are hosting an All School Class Reunion coming up this Labor Day weekend, and there’s still time to grab a ticket!

Organizer Teresa Morgan says the reunion is for both past and present students from our local schools. She says the event was planned to give alumni of the schools one more chance to all get-together and go down memory lane. Especially before Rider, Old High and Hirschi prepare to close at the end of this school year.

“2014 was the very first one and my friend a coordinator, she had a dream about organizing people and that’s what we came up with an All School Class Reunion. Booker T. Washington, Wichita Falls High School, Rider High School, Hirschi High School, and Notre Dame High School so it’s a community involvement thing it’s getting people together that haven’t seen each other in years and I’m excited for it because I love a good gathering,” Morgan said.

It’s all happening Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus located at 2250 Turtle Creek Road, Wichita Falls Texas. To buy an advance ticket you can contact Laurisa Ford at (940)-237-2475. Admission is $50. You can also pay at the door on the day of the event. The program begins at 6:00 pm and dinner is served at 7:00 pm