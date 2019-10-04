Two Wichita Falls women charged with evading and drug possession after police say they fled into an abandoned hotel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichita Falls women are charged with evading and drug possession after Wichita Falls police say they fled into an abandoned hotel known for a large amount of narcotics activity.

Kayla Schroeder and Rhonda Taylor were arrested at the old Grand Hotel in the 400 block of Broad on Tuesday night.

An officer was conducting surveillance on the hotel and says he saw a minivan enter the parking lot and two women got out and began walking into the hotel.

The officer turned on his emergency lights and says the two women looked back and ran inside the hotel while the officer ordered them to stop.

The officer says a man came out and let them in and the officers found the women and brought them out.

They say a purse was found on a bar stool inside, and it contained marijuana and prescription pills.

Officers say a search of the van turned up pipes and several containers of meth and liquid meth.

Schroeder was charged with possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest.

Taylor is charged with evading and possession of a dangerous drug.