WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Ranch Round up allowed for many to show off their ranchin’ skills, but that is not all that occurs during the weekend event.

Before the round up goes down, ranchers and families do-Si-do their way across the street to the trade show where local businesses were sharing their niche items.

Two businesses participated in the trade show for over ten years. The women led businesses continue to grow due to their participation in the trade show.

“For us, we are only an hour and 20–30 minutes from home,” said Kristi Cross and Laura McCullen. “We have some of our repeat customers, people that follow us on Facebook and our customers. She’s had a store for 20 something years. We love this area, lots of repeat customers, and it’s fun to see. People were like, oh, gosh, we saw you in Vegas, and we see you here in Wichita Falls, Christmas magic, everything.”

The two entrepreneurs are glad that people are continuing to support the local businesses in the area. The duo will be back in September for Christmas magic, if you missed them this weekend.