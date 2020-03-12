Two wounded in Colorado mountain lion attack

Breaking News
COLORADO (KUSA/NBC News) — Two people are recovering after a mountain lion attack near Loveland, Colorado.

A spokesman with the Larimer County Sheriff’s office says the lion first attacked a woman, who survived and called for help.

When deputies responded they spotted the lion and followed it into a nearby trailer park, where it attacked and wounded one of the deputies.

A man who saw the deputy shortly after said the mountain lion bit her shoulder.

“She got first aid,” Tim Satterly said. “Her sleeve was off and wrapped up. I talked to her. She was OK, pretty shaken up.”

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance.

