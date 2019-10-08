TX child with cerebral palsy walks on her own

News
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — A proud Texas mom is sharing a video of her daughter’s huge accomplishment with the world.

It shows her six-year-old Love Johnson taking her first unaided steps.

Love has cerebral palsy and has never walked before on her own.

Just last year she was given a wheelchair and a walker.

Her mother Lovely Johnson posted this video on social media. As you can see, the child takes her steps without assistance from a walker or braces.

Johnson says her daughter is her hero.

You can read more of her story here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Halloween in the park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Halloween in the park"

RBNC Not so scary halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "RBNC Not so scary halloween"

Glenlivet launches whiskey pods

Thumbnail for the video titled "Glenlivet launches whiskey pods"

Unilever plastic pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unilever plastic pledge"

SW Pilots suing Boeing

Thumbnail for the video titled "SW Pilots suing Boeing"

Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cerebral palsy huge accomplishment"

Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays Anniversary 10-8-19"

dog shoots gun

Thumbnail for the video titled "dog shoots gun"

Masked robbery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Masked robbery"

Swinburne stabbing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Swinburne stabbing"

Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Stoppers: Eagles Lodge Burglary"

Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dexter Learning student puts the tick back into Big Blue clock"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News