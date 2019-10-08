TX child with cerebral palsy walks on her own

AUSTIN (KFDX/KJTL) — A proud Texas mom is sharing a video of her daughter’s huge accomplishment with the world.
It shows her six-year-old Love Johnson taking her first unaided steps.
Love has cerebral palsy and has never walked before on her own.
Just last year she was given a wheelchair and a walker.
Her mother Lovely Johnson posted this video on social media. As you can see, the child takes her steps without assistance from a walker or braces.
Johnson says her daughter is her hero.
