TxDOT crews prepare for winter weather

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anytime snow and ice are in the forecast, it’s a good time to make sure you are prepared.

Hope for the best but plan for the worst is a motto TxDOT workers live by during winter weather.

“We’ll be running crews tonight in order to prep and get ready for the storm so the roads are in good shape. We will be prepping,” said Lewis.

Adele Lewis with Wichita Falls TxDOT says that during a winter weather event, road crews work around the clock to keep the roads safe and hopes drivers will stay safe.

“No cruise control. Headlights. It’s not so you can see people any better. It’s so other people can see you,” said Lewis.

It’s why Texoma’s Fleet and Auto Repair owner John Welker said making sure your car is running properly before you hit the road is so critical.

“You need to check your wipers, your tires, your tire pressures are very important.,” said Welker.

But what you keep in your car can be just as important, especially when the roads are icy.

“You can even get some kitty litter in case you get stuck on the ice. Kitty litter makes good traction,” said Welker.