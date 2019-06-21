TxDOT officials educate public on summer safety

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)

Each year the Texas Department of Transportation hosts the “Take 5, Stay Alive” event geared toward educating the public on how they can stay safe in numerous ways.

“I think it is great that we have all these community resources, it takes a village right?” Wichita Falls resident Lacie Edwards said.

Edwards said she is constantly educating her children on road safety.

“We really talk a lot about, it’s really paying attention to what other people are doing,” Edwards said. “You could be doing everything correctly but if you’re not paying attention to the road someone could swerve and ruin your whole day.”

That is why each year TxDOT officials host the “Take 5, Stay Alive” event showing both kids and adults alike the importance of buckling up, but that is not the only advice being shared.

“We’ve got the health department they’re talking about tornado safety,” Texas Department of Transportation’s Public Information Officer Adele Lewis said. “We also have the Texas Department of Transportation environmental group talking about flooding and turning around not drowning.”

“We do all want to be safe, we want to get where we are going safely and get home safely so whenever you have everyone that comes together it makes a big difference,” Edwards said.

The event also featured booths with educational pamphlets, games and demonstrations emphasizing things such as motorcycle safety and car seat safety.

TxDOT has twelve Travel Information Centers located across the state that constantly provides information for motorists.