U.S. Postal Service releases Forever stamps honoring ‘brave and loyal’ military dogs

(KFDX/KJTL) — The United States Postal Service issued Forever stamps recognizing Military Working Dogs.

USPS calls them “the four-legged heroes of the nation’s military.”

“As a military veteran and former law enforcement officer, I have the greatest appreciation for these animals and the service they provide,” said David C. Williams, vice chairman of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. “Today, these dogs are born and raised to serve alongside soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen and women, and members of the Coast Guard. They are heroes deserving of our respect and gratitude.”

