(KFDX/KJTL) — Taking your fur baby inside of an uber may become a reality very soon avaliable! The pilot program is called “uber pets.”

There is a surcharge for the service, anywhere from $3 to $5.

Drivers can opt-in and out of the feature.

Uber says this is only for non-service animals. Riders are never charged an additional fee for having a service animal ride with them.

The feature will kick off on October 16.