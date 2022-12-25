WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fight over the color of a car landed a woman in jail on assault charges.

Wichita Falls Police arrested Dusti Gamble after they were sent to an address on North 6th Street for a disturbance.

According to the arrest report, on Dec. 24, 2022, they found Gamble with bloodied knuckles and visibly upset. The victim identified herself as Gamble’s mom and told police they had gotten into an argument over a comment she made about not liking the color of a car. The victim said Gamble hit her multiple times and that she hit her back.

A witness told police the women were arguing over beauty stuff, and the argument got heated when Gamble attacked the victim. The witness said they grabbed each other, but Gamble hit the victim first and the victim defended herself.

The report noted the victim did not want to press charges but based on her injuries, and Gamble having blood on her knuckles, Gamble was arrested and charged with assault family violence. She was jailed on a $1,000 bond.

Gamble made local headlines in 2014 when she was arrested for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old child. She was later sentenced to 10 years in prison. The child’s father, George Sapp and his girlfriend, Paul Carter, were also charged after authorities discovered they knew Gamble was molesting the victim while staying with them and did not call police.