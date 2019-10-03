1  of  2
Breaking News
Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Boris Johnson to bring new Brexit plan to UK Parliament

News

by: GREGORY KATZ, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Leader’s speech at the Conservative Party Conference in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Britain’s ruling Conservative Party is holding their annual party conference. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will bring his new Brexit plan to Parliament on Thursday, a day after he presented it to the European Union and received a guarded response.

Johnson is expected in the House of Commons to explain the eleventh-hour plan to U.K. lawmakers. It contains major changes to the proposed arrangements that would regulate trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit.

The new proposals focus on maintaining an open border between the U.K.’s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland _ the key sticking point to a Brexit deal. The U.K. proposes to do that by keeping Northern Ireland closely aligned to EU rules for trade in goods, possibly for an extended period.

The plan has received a mixed response from European leaders and seems to fall far short of meeting their requirements for keeping an open border.

The European Parliament’s chief Brexit official, Guy Verhofstadt, said the plan doesn’t give Ireland sufficient guarantees.

“The first assessment of nearly every member in the Brexit Steering Group was not positive,” he said, adding that the group would flesh out objections Thursday.

Johnson has presented the proposal as a compromise. It would create “an all-island regulatory zone on the island of Ireland, covering all goods including agrifood.” That would keep Northern Ireland in a regulatory zone with the EU for food, agricultural and industrial products, removing the need for checks.

The U.K. proposal doesn’t put a time limit on that status, though it would have to be renewed every four years by the Northern Ireland Assembly. However, that assembly has been suspended for more than two years by a dispute between the main Unionist and Nationalist power-sharing parties.

Under the plan, there would still need to be customs checks, but Johnson suggested they could be carried out away from the border at “other points on the supply chain.”

Johnson insists Britain will leave the European Union on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, but Parliament has passed a law requiring him to seek an extension if no deal is reached.

Johnson’s position is tenuous because he doesn’t have a working majority in Parliament.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"

Sports Spotlight: Fallstown Boxing- October 2, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sports Spotlight: Fallstown Boxing- October 2, 2019"

Jody Wade arrested for violating probation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jody Wade arrested for violating probation"

Students experience careers through Workforce Solution career day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students experience careers through Workforce Solution career day"

WFFD officials raise awareness for cancer research

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFFD officials raise awareness for cancer research"

WFISD teacher throws dance parties for her students

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFISD teacher throws dance parties for her students"

"Crispy" the Hawk, released back into the wild

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Crispy" the Hawk, released back into the wild"

Hello Texoma: Coffee with a Cop

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hello Texoma: Coffee with a Cop"

Hemp Development Company hosting event to educate farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hemp Development Company hosting event to educate farmers"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News