Underwater hockey: “We don’t need no Zamboni”

ST PAUL, Minn. (KARE) Gearing up to head into a pool, usually doesn’t involve a puck, but players on Minnesota’s underwater hockey club team, The Loons, wouldn’t head into the water without it.

“I mean, it’s got a little bit of hockey, some soccer positioning, swimming,” says player Pedro Bartol.

There are six players on each team. They use foot-long sticks to move a half pound, leaded puck across the floor of the pool.

It’s Minnesota’s most popular winter sport– thawed. With one very big difference.

“Ice hockey you can breathe,” says Ben Erickson, president of the Minnesota Loons, “You hold your breath, dive down, play, and then come back up.”

You may not have heard of the sport, but it’s been around. Erickson has been playing since 1982.

