(KFDX/KJTL) — Unilever has announced a pledge to reduce the amount of plastic packaging it produces.

The company is promising to cut use of new plastic in half by 2025.

The company said it will sell more unwrapped products and use more recycled plastic in its packaging.

According to Unilever, its products are used daily by 2.5 billion people in more than 190 countries.

The announcement comes on reports that show plastic usage is impacting the environment.