WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — United Supermarkets and Market Street will donate 4,200 pounds of apples as part of their ‘Take a Bite Out of Hunger’ program.

The donation marks a continuing commitment by United Supermarket and Market Street for 11 years. The program is sponsored by FirstFruits Marketing of Washington.

Over the next week, United Family stores in Texas and New Mexico will donate more than 39,000 pounds of apples.