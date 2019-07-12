United Regional and MSU Texas team up to host Stop the Bleed training

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) United Regional Health Care System is partnering with Midwestern State University Wilson School of Nursing to provide Stop the Bleed training.

Any normal activity could turn into a life-threatening injury in a matter of seconds. For injuries that result in major blood loss, the injured person could potentially die within minutes – well before first responders arrive.

With the proper training, bystanders with the knowledge and skills needed to help stop the bleeding could keep the injured person alive until appropriate medical care is available.

The free educational training will be on Thursday, July 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. in Room 101 of the Dillard College of Business Building at MSU.

During this event, trauma leaders from United Regional and nursing faculty and students at MSU Texas will be teaching the proper techniques to help save a life, including the basic steps of compressing and applying a tourniquet to wounds.

To register for the Stop the Bleed training, call 940-764-8570 or 800-982-9799.

If you would like training for your civic group, church, family, etc., contact Laura Pressler, Trauma Outreach Coordinator, at 940-764-3088.