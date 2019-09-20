Breaking News
Man pleads guilty to intoxication manslaughter for 2018 fatal wreck

United Regional invests in new places and new faces with Barnett Road expansion

The approximate 90,000 square foot building will house 25 physicians in 11 health care specialties.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—United Regional is almost ready to open its newest expansion of the Barnett Road Medical Building.

This new space will specifically be used for the United Regional Physician Group family medicine providers.

United Regional Health Care System President and CEO Phyllis Cowling said the company is investing in new spaces and new faces.

“It just gives us the ability to continue to recruit providers into our community that hopefully gives us the opportunity to better serve and provide better access to care for our community,” Cowling said.

It’s been about a two-year process from start to finish for the new space.

The expansion officially opens Monday, Sept. 23 with nine new faces recruited as part of the United Regional Physician Group over the last year and a half.

