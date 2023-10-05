WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— KFDX/KJTL has teamed up with United Regional to make sure people who want the flu shot can get one for free.

On October 5, 2023, at Evangel Temple on Barnett Road, chief meteorologist Michael Bohling and meteorologist Noah Trombley greeted folks and handed out gift bags, and United Regional staff provided nearly 400 flu shots.

Kim Madden with United Regional said they are encouraging people in the community to get their flu vaccine.

“We are encouraging flu shots this year as we have every year just overall health,” Madden said. “It is good to have a flu shot I think we’ve seen a little rise in covid so we want people to have the flu shot.”

If you missed today’s event, United Regional’s Barnett Road location has a drive-thru vaccine clinic Monday through Friday at 7:30 a.m. To noon and on Saturday 9 to noon.